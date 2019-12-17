TUPELO • Tupelo’s girls got a big bounce-back win last Friday night.
Makayla Riley had a double-double, and Halle Traylor hit the winning free throw with 2.3 seconds left to give the Lady Wave a 48-47 win over Ripley in a battle of Daily Journal top-five teams.
This was the first game for No. 5 Tupelo (11-1) since it lost at No. 2 Pontotoc a week prior.
Coach Matt Justice said his players learned from that loss, and it helped during the fourth quarter.
“We just dug in. We had a lot of young people step up and make plays tonight,” Justice said.
Riley was one of those young people. The freshman forward had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and her 3-pointer with 3:16 left cut Ripley’s lead to 42-41.
The No. 3-ranked Lady Tigers (9-1) had opened up a 10-point lead late in the third, but Tupelo used a 16-4 run to surge ahead.
“That fourth quarter I felt like we finally started coming alive,” Justice said. “We ended the way we should have started the game.”
Point guard Jaliscia Florence gave Tupelo a 43-42 lead with a layup but fouled out a few moments later.
Ripley’s Skylar Flake drained a 3-pointer to tie it at 47-47 with 13 seconds left, and then Traylor got down the floor and drew a foul. After missing the first free throw, she made the second.
Up until then, it had been a tough night for Traylor, who had scored 53 points over her previous two outings.
“All the shots I had missed tonight, I had to shake off and had to finish right there, because my team really needed me,” said Traylor, who finished with nine points. “This is the shot that counted.”
Siarra Jackson led Ripley with 20 points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Tigers were strong on defense most of the night, recording 11 steals. But the Lady Wave scored 15 points in the final period, six of them by Traylor.
(B) Ripley 51, Tupelo 54: Jesus Ruedas scored 17 points to lead No. 5 Ripley (7-2) past No. 3 Tupelo (9-4). The Golden Wave, who have lost three in a row, got 17 points from Keondra Hampton.
Three-pointers
• Turning Point: Traylor hit two free throws at the end of the third quarter to start Tupelo’s 16-4 run.
• Point Maker: Jackon made 7 of 14 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.
• Talking Point: “Me being a freshman and him starting me proved that I needed to step up and make big plays,” Riley said.