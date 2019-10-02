RIPLEY - Last Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Lady Tigers picked up their second win of Div. 1-4A play against the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings. Both of Ripley's wins have came against the Lady Vikings.
Ripley took out North Pontotoc 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-16).
In the first set, North Pontotoc got off to a quick start with a 9-3, prompting a timeout by Ripley head coach Greg Dillard. Following the timeout, the Lady Tigers went on a quick 4-0 run started by a block from senior Peyton Shappley and ended with a service ace from junior Lexi Page. Later in the opening set, Ripley found themselves down 12-10 but a 7-0 spurt guided by two aces from Autumn Griffin and kills from Leigh Allison Akins, Sarah Catherine Childs and Alex Green for the 17-12 lead to take control and end the first set with the 25-18 win.
In the second set, the action went back-and-forth. Neither team had greater than two-point advantage before a pair of Childs kills guided the Lady Tigers to a 4-0 run for the 20-17 lead. Four attacking errors by the Lady Vikings helped Ripley pull away with the 25-21 win.
Two kills from Page and another for Childs started the third set for the Lady Tigers. Ripley built an 11-2 lead before North Pontotoc quickly made it 11-8 on a 6-0 run. Up 14-11, the Lady Tigers pulled away with 11-5 run to close the match with the 25-16 win.
Childs led the match with seven kills followed by Shappley's six. Griffin led the way with three service aces. Reagan Hall had a team-high 12 assists.
The Lady Tigers' win over North Pontotoc did not result in a momentum build as they turned around two nights later with a 3-0 loss to New Albany last Thursday, 25-13, 25-17 and 25-16. Ripley then traveled to Tishomingo County on Monday and suffered yet another 3-0 loss (25-17, 25-14, 25-12).
Ripley drops to 13-11 overall and holds a 2-5 record in Div. 1-4A.