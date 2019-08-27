RIPLEY - It was a back-and-forth affair between Ripley and Hickory Flat on Monday night but the Lady Tigers managed to pull off the 3-2 win over the Lady Rebels.
Ripley won the first set 25-15 and then lost the second and third sets 15-25 and 16-25 before coming from behind to take the fourth set 25-12 and the fifth set 15-11.
"I knew (Hickory Flat) was going to be tough coming in," Ripley head coach Greg Dillard stated. "Of course, they went to state last year and they are a very good unit collectively."
The Lady Tigers looked the part in the first set with a dominating performance from Ellis McBride. McBride started the game off with four aces as the Lady Tigers built a 6-0 lead and finished the game with a team-high seven aces, 11 assists and added two digs and two kills.
In the second and third sets, Hickory Flat took control of the match and did so from the service line. Hickory Flat sophomore Emma Wilson combined for nine aces and four kills in those two sets alone to give the Lady Rebels a 2-1 advantage heading into the fourth set.
"We are still trying to figure out our style," stated Dillard. "I came in with a new offensive approach, running the 6-2 and they've always ran the 5-1. So we knew coming in, there was going to be some growing pains and trying to work out the kinks. But at the end of the day we just got to play better. Play more consistently. We are shanking the ball out of bounds too much on our serve receive. In the first game, we served the ball well. In the second and third, we didn't. It was a tale of two cities basically. We are either on or off. We've got to find a middle ground to be in every game we play."
The Lady Tigers had just two service errors in the final two sets, setting themselves up to go on take the match. Alex Green led the team with seven kills. Sarah Catherine Childs had a team-high five digs while junior Lexi Page pitched in six aces.
Ripley travels to North Pontotoc on Thursday to kick off Div. 1-4A play. The Lady Vikings are in the first season as a volleyball program but are currently (5-2, 0-1) on the season, losing their last two matches to New Albany and Mooreville. Dillard said he knows the importance of Thursday's game and what it could mean for the rest of the season.
"It is very important," claimed Dillard on their upcoming game. "We know our division is stacked. New Albany, Corinth and Tish. County are always good. We've seen all three teams and they are very good teams. So if we are going to make a run for the playoffs like I want us to do, then we are really going to really have to step up in some areas we've been lacking in right now."