RIPLEY • Last season's Class 4A Girls State runner-up are off to a blazing start this season. Ripley pummeled Shannon last Thursday, 74-30 to remain unbeaten at 5-0.
The first quarter was completely dominated by the Lady Tigers. The trio of Amelya Hatch, Siarra Jackson and Summer Kirkman did whatever they wanted on the offensive end in the opening eight minutes. The three seniors scored 29 points in the first quarter, including a 23-0 run at one point. By the end of the first, Jackson had 12 points, Hatch had nine and Kirkman scored eight as the Lady Tigers entered the second quarter with a 29-6 lead.
Their grip of the game continued into the second. Jackson opened the quarter with a jumper before Shannon responded with a basket. From there, the Lady Tigers went on a 15-2 run on two three-pointers from Hatch and Amy Rodgers, a pair of layups from Sydney Flake, a basket from Rivers Adams and an offensive rebound putback from Kirkman. Ripley led 46-14 at halftime.
Jackson poured it on in the third quarter with the first 12 points for the Lady Tigers, including a personal 6-0 run. Jackson followed her 29-point outing last Tuesday, Nov. 19 with a game-high 26 points over Shannon.
With the game in hand, the Lady Tigers dug into their bench for playing time. Deshantae Jackson buried a three-pointer and added layup for five points in the fourth. Zanyae Daniel and Alexis Morgan each added a basket in part of the 9-0 run to end the game.
Hatch finished with 13 points, all in the first half. Kirkman added 12 in the win, 10 coming in the first half.