RIPLEY • Ripley softball picked up their second win of the season in convincing fashion on Saturday. The Lady Tigers (2-0) jumped out to an early lead and controlled the game throughout for a 13-1 win over Walnut in five innings.
"I feel like we are getting better each time we play," said Ripley head coach Janna LaBarreare. "Defensively, I'm proud of the way we've played the last two games. I was happy with the way they played today. They hit the ball well and played good defense to go with it."
Seventh grader Allyson Christmas led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to left field. After a passed ball had her at third, Taryn Clark lifted a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. Janna Johnson drilled a one-out triple to wall in right center and courtesy runner Genesis Prather scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead entering the second.
The Lady Wildcats loaded the bases in the bottom of the second on an infield single from Amanda Watson and back-to-back walks by Madison Porterfield and Dalana Dollar. But a strikeout on a line drive hit to third left all three runners stranded.
Ripley exploded with a seven-run second inning to take control of the game. An error in the outfield aided in the Lady Tigers' first two runs of the inning. With two outs, Reagan Hall hit a RBI single for the 5-0 lead. Hall came around to score on a passed ball to go up 6-0. Shelby Copeland added two runs on a single to center field followed by a RBI single from Karson Meeks for a 9-0 lead after two innings.
Walnut gained their only run of the game in the top of the third after Angie Hopper reached base on a Ripley error and later scored on a RBI single from Cadence Rolison.
The Lady Tigers tacked on four more runs in the third courtesy of another RBI sacrifice fly from Clark, a RBI double from Johnson followed by a RBI triple from Kemya McDonald. McDonald scored on a passed ball to cap the scoring in the game.
Walnut (0-1) was playing without a few starters due to their basketball team still competing in the Class 2A playoffs. Watson led the Lady Wildcats with two hits. On the mound, Rolison struck out five Lady Tigers.
Christmas, Johnson and McDonald all picked up two hits apiece. Clark and Copeland both led with two RBI. On the bump, Clark pitched all five innings, giving up just one run on four hits and striking out six batters.