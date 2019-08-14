PONTOTOC - The start of a new season is always an exciting experience for a team. But Ripley's excitement-filled balloon was quickly popped last Saturday, Aug. 10 when Caledonia rocked them 25-10 and 25-7 to take the 2-0 win in the Lady Tigers' first game of the season.
"First of all Caledonia is a great team. They are very, very solid," said Ripley head coach Greg Dillard. "I had heard a lot of great things about them coming into the game and they didn't disappoint so hats off to them. But we didn't play well. We worked on a new lineup today and it's not an excuse but we didn't pass the ball well and we didn't control the ball. We just didn't do well in a lot of things."
As ugly of a start as the Lady Tigers had, they were still able to rebound with a 2-0 sweep of Itawamba AHS. The Lady Tigers dominated their way to win both sets 25-9 and 25-6.
"In our second game we started to get in the flow of our rotations," Dillard claimed. "Anytime you are trying something new, you kind of have to work out the kinks. That's what today was, a fun volleyball day with us trying to build some fluid movements with each other and get more experience with playing time."
The Lady Tigers up-and-down day saw two players really stepped up, especially with their serves.
"Serving wise, Sarah Catherine Child and Lexi Page had a great serving games and scored a lot of points for us. Our passing game overall as a team was much better in the second game. We still have a lot we need to work on such as ball control but serving wise those two really did a good job of getting us points when we needed them."
Ripley hosts Mooreville on Thursday and will travel to play in a tournament at Alcorn Central on Saturday.