RIPLEY • The Ripley volleyball team is getting back to some normalcy. The Lady Tigers took the floor on Monday for the first official practice allowed by the Mississippi High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) as the gear up for the 2020 season.
The work leading up to the season's start didn't just start on Monday but it's been an ongoing process over the summer months as the team held workouts and practices to better themselves.
"We've been practicing since we were able to get out on the court," said second year Ripley head coach Greg Dillard. "We had the two-week acclimatization period that we had to do, where we couldn't really use balls. So we've been at it pretty good most of the summer. But to have this first official practice is exciting, to see that we are going to have a season. We are ready to get it going."
The Lady Tigers put together a 15-13 record last season in their first year under the guidance of Dillard. That record is the second best in program history but ultimately the team fell short of their goal of making the Class 4A playoffs due to a 2-6 mark inside Div. 1-4A play.
While pleased with a winning record, Dillard has set out to challenge his team to be even better this season as they look to replace the five seniors lost from last season's squad. With six seniors and another junior all returning with tons of experience on the floor, the hopes of reaching the playoffs is very much in reach.
Of that group the Lady Tigers return Lexi Page (Sr.), who led the team with 97 kills last season. Sarah Catherine Childs (Jr.) and Ellis McBride (Sr.) both return after leading the team with 49 service aces a season ago. McBride, the team's setter, along with Reagan Hall (Sr.) combined for 262 assists between the two last season.
Autumn Griffin, Leigh Allison Akins and Annie Simpson are all three entering their senior seasons after receiving large amounts of playing time as juniors.
"We've got a really good group this year," claimed Dillard. "Last year, we didn't attack the ball at the net like we needed to and this year, I feel like we've improved in that area. Basically, ball control will be a major key for us. If we can control the other team's serves and give ourselves a chance to score on our attacks, I think we can reach our goals."
Like every coach across the nation right now, Dillard's main focus is keeping his athletes as safe as possible as they navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak. Plans are already in place for how the team will travel to away games and team-issued masks were handed out on Monday as the Lady Tigers hope to remain in full health to achieve a full season.
"Staying healthy is No. 1," said Dillard. "We've been preaching that. Try and be safe and stay away from folks if you can. Of course they are excited to be back in school and around their friends so we know they want to see each other.
"There is different rules and protocols that we have to look at, as far as the social distancing. We won't take everybody on the away games. We will take more of a travel team for each squad. A lot of our JV players are on the varsity team so that will already be in place. But we just have to be smart and keep each other safe. But I think with the proper precautions, we can absolutely do it and have a full season."