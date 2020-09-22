RIPLEY • The second annual Tippah County Volleyball Tournament was held last Saturday, Sept. 19, and featured the Walnut, Falkner, Pine Grove, and Ripley volleyball teams competing in a round robin style tournament to determine the best volleyball team in Tippah County. After a full day of matches between the four teams, the Ripley Lady Tigers came away with their second straight Tippah County Volleyball Tournament trophy. Below are game-by-game recaps of all tournament contests.
Ripley, Pine Grove pull ahead in Round 1 of Tippah County Volleyball Tournament
Pine Grove 2, Falkner 0
The Lady Panthers opened the first set on a 7-1 run before eventually opening up a 21-11 lead. Falkner came back with a 8-1 run highlighted by four Hanna Ramer aces to bring the score to 22-19 before Pine Groves’ Lana Rowland and Sydney Carter combined for three straight points to win the first set for Pine Grove 25-19. The second set started out competitively with Pine Grove holding on to a slight 8-7 lead before the Lady Panthers went on a 10-0 run to seal an eventual 25-12 win.
Ripley 2, Walnut 0
Walnut jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the first set before the Lady Tigers quickly regained momentum and opened up an 11-6 advantage. The Lady Wildcats would hang close with Ripley, getting the set as close as 17-15, before the Lady Tigers would go on an 8-2 run capped off by a Lexi Page kill to win the first set 25-17. Ripley would not fall into an early hole as they did in the first set, as they opened a 7-1 lead early in the set, leaving Walnut with a significant disadvantage. The Lady Wildcats would regain momentum and tie the score 19-19, but a 6-1 run that included two more Lexi Page kills and a Sarah Catherine Childs ace would end Walnut’s comeback hopes 25-20.
Lady Tigers, Lady Wildcats come up victorious in Round 2 of Tippah County Volleyball Tournament
Ripley 2, Pine Grove 0
The winners of the previous two contests squared off in a pivotal round 2 matchup where the winner would be in the driver’s seat to win the entire tournament. Ripley would take early control of the first set with a 10-3 lead, thanks in part to four Lexi Page kills and two aces from Sarah Catherine Childs. The Lady Tigers would maintain a sizable lead throughout the first set and would win it 25-13. The second set would prove to be much more of a challenge for the Lady Tigers, as the Lady Panthers would bring renewed energy and fight to Ripley en route to a 12-9 lead. A pair of aces from Leigh Alison Akins would spark a 6-0 run for the Lady Tigers before Pine Grove would respond with a pair of aces of their own, this time from Sydney Carer, to bring a 15-15 tie. From here, the Lady Tigers would pull away and win the second set 25-19.
Walnut 2, Falkner 0
Both the Lady Eagles and Lady Wildcats were looking to bounce back from losses in their first contests and regain momentum. Walnut would jump out to an early 13-4 lead in the first set, spearheaded by a pair of Claire Leak aces. The Lady Wildcats would continue to dominate the first set on the way to a 25-11 win. The second set would be more of the same for the Wildcats as they would jump out to another 13-4 lead. Falkner would show more fight in this set, but could not overcome the Lady Wildcats and a dominate performance by Madison Porterfield, who had 7 aces in a 25-16 set win.
Lady Tigers, Lady Wildcats come up with Round 3 victories in Tippah County Tournament
Ripley 2, Falkner 0
The Lady Tigers would look to clinch the tournament crown in their final match of the day, while the Lady Eagles looked to play spoiler. Ripley would handle the first set in impressive fashion 25-10, aided by 3 pairs of aces from Ellis McBride, Sarah Catherine Childs, and Reagan Hall. Ripley would open the second set 4-1 before before the Lady Eagles would climb back with a run capped off by a Hannah Ramer ace to get the score to 8-7. Ripley would then use a 9-2 run highlighted by three Annie Simpson aces to go up 17-9, before Falkner would come back with a run of their own to get within three points at 21-18. Ripley would then pull away to win a tough second set 25-21.
Walnut 2, Pine Grove 1
The final contest of the afternoon would turn out to be the most exciting, as this was the only contest of the day to go to the full three sets. Pine Grove would control a tough first set 25-22 thanks to the combined efforts of Sydney Carter and Kaylee Haynes who would combine for 6 points. Walnut would jump out to a quick 4-1 lead in the second set thanks to a couple of Claire Leak kills, however Pine Grove would mount a comeback and eventually lead the set 16-13. Both teams would trade leads until late in the set, when Walnut would use a 5-1 run to take the set 25-21. The Lady Wildcats would take a dominate 7-0 lead into the third set, before using a pair of Madison Porterfield aces to pull away from Pine Grove and win the final set 15-6.