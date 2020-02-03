MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain College Women's Basketball got its biggest win of the 2020 season, knocking off Faulkner University 75-74 in an SSAC thriller last Saturday.
The top sign that destiny was on the Lady Toppers' side was a half-court three made at the first-half buzzer by Carissa Horton (FR/Cleveland, Ala.). The shot is expected to be one of the NAIA's Plays of the Week.
The scoring was highlighted by Blue Mountain's Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.) who scored a game-high 26 points. The senior sharpshooter continues to lead the SSAC in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game.
The winning goal came with just 33 seconds left in the game, as BMC's Madison Wax (FR/Amory, Miss.) scored a deuce inside the paint.
Faulkner (14-10, 4-6 SSAC) had a couple chances to tie or go for the win, but the Lady Topper defense held strong.
"Our team really fought hard to come away with a big road win over a tough Faulkner team," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell commented. "I thought we executed our offense as well today as we have all season. We moved the ball well and got it to the open man. We had some great reads off the ball as well. I'm very proud of our team's toughness today."
Murr wasn't alone in double-digit scoring on the day, as Jade Wells (SO/Memphis, Tenn.) chipped in 12 and Olivia Chadwell (SO/Loretto, Tenn.) had 11. Wells also grabbed eight rebounds.
BMC (7-11, 3-7 SSAC) returns home Saturday in SSAC action to host Martin Methodist at 2 p.m.