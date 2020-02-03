SOUTHAVEN, Miss. • Blue Mountain College Women's Tennis opened the 2020 season with a bang, winning over NCAA DII Christian Brothers 5-2.
In doubles, BMC's Saige Blanton (FR/Double Springs, Ala.) and J'Myia Lipscomb opened with a point on default, followed by Steffi McDonald (SO/Horsham, Australia) and Jess McDonald (FR/Horsham, Australia) winning the Toppers second point 6-2.
In singles, Steffi McDonald made easy work of CBU's top ace Esther Guemes 6-1, 6-2, while her sister Jess McDonald did the same to Gaby Marin 6-1, 6-2.
"I'm really proud of our women and how they played today," BMC head coach Randall Knox said. "Doubles started a with lack of players on CBU's side, but as a coach I only worry about our team and concentrate on what we can control, so I was pleased to get the points. Steffi and Jess came out firing on all cylinders winning doubles and then transferring that energy over to singles to win. Jess played extremely well in her first matches as a college freshman. I love the comradery and energy our team has and I'm looking forward to the season and the future here at BMC."
Blue Mountain (1-0) returns to action Friday at Alabama-Huntsville with a noon set time.