BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. • Blue Mountain women dropped a wild, double overtime match to Stillman at home Saturday in SSAC play, 76-67.
What seemed to be the Lady Toppers' win was snatched late in the fourth quarter when Stillman's Christin Dickinson got a basket with 23 seconds to go to tie it at 54.
In the first overtime, Stillman was leading with 12 seconds left to go when Blue Mountain's Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.) was fouled shooting a deep three. She would coolly step to the line and drain all three to send it to the second overtime.
Stillman (4-7, 3-1 SSAC) got out to an early lead in the final overtime with two quick baskets by Brittany Washington and Morgan Collins, eventually giving the Lady Tigers the win.
Turnovers was the name of the game, as Blue Mountain committed 29 and Stillman committed 24.
Murr continued her scoring assault on SSAC competition, dropping 32 in the loss. Olivia Chadwell (SO/Loretto, Tenn.) chipped in 12 for Blue Mountain.
Murr currently sits as the 23rd top scorer in the nation at 17.2 points per game and 22nd in the nation in 3-point field goals made per game at 2.6.
"It was a tough loss for us today in double overtime, but I was so proud of our players and the way they competed," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said. "It was a really tough and physical contest, yet we hung in there and fought through. A lot of our experienced players were on the bench fouled out during the two overtimes and our younger players came in and really stepped up and contributed. I'm disappointed with the loss, but again, I'm really proud of our team and the way they competed."
Blue Mountain (5-7, 1-3 SSAC) returns to action Saturday, Jan. 11 in Pulaski, Tenn. against SSAC foe Martin Methodist at 2 p.m.