BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - (Box Score) Tia Brazell helped lead Williams Baptist to a non-conference win Thursday over Blue Mountain 79-43.
Brazell and her teammates shot 49 percent from the field on the night, while holding BMC to 26 percent.
Turnovers hurt the Toppers, giving up 23 with Williams scoring 21 points off turnovers.
Size is where it mattered for WBU, as the Eagles scored 34 points in the paint on the night.
Madison Wax (FR/Amory, Miss.) led Blue Mountain in scoring on the evening, getting 14 points and draining 4-of-6 from deep.
Olivia Chadwell (SO/Loretto, Tenn.) hit double digits in scoring again, getting 11 points.
"Williams Baptist came out and really took it to us, played good basketball and we couldn't get into a rhythm on either side of the ball," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said.
The Toppers will get a week off before hitting the road to open the SSAC season. They travel to William Carey Thursday, Nov. 21 in Hattiesburg, Miss. with a 5:30 p.m. tip.