WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. - Blue Mountain women had an astounding 51 total rebounds here Thursday but fell in non-conference action to Williams Baptist 70-43.
The Lady Toppers would also pull down 21 offensive rebounds, with Carissa Horton (FR/Cleveland, Ala.) leading the way with 12.
Olivia Chadwell (SO/Loretto, Tenn.) would lead Blue Mountain in the scoring department, dropping 18 and pulling down five rebounds.
Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.) chipped in 10 points and nabbed seven boards herself.
For WBU, Taylor Freeman led all scorers with 25 points, and Tia Brazell added 18. Tasia Bland scored 10 for Williams also.
Williams (2-0) would shoot 42 percent on the night to the Toppers 30 percent.
The Eagles hit 7-of-24 from the 3-point area, while Blue Mountain was 2-of-19.
"We missed too many shots and turnovers cost us the game tonight," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell commented. "I was pleased with our work on the offensive boards. We battled but just couldn't get our shots to go in."
BMC moves to 1-1 on the season and travels to Henderson, Tenn. Saturday to take on the nationally ranked No. 1 team in the nation, Freed-Hardeman with a 2 p.m. tip.