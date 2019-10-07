BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Blue Mountain College Women's Basketball and head coach Lavon Driskell announced the 2019-20 schedule today.
The Lady Toppers will enter the season with an exhibition against LeMoyne-Owen College October 26 in Memphis, Tenn., followed by a scrimmage against Delta State on Oct. 31 in Cleveland, Miss.
On November 9 BMC will travel to Henderson, Tenn. to take on perennial powerhouse Freed-Hardeman, and then open conference play November 21 against in-state rival William Carey in Hattiesburg, Miss.
A host of new faces grace the Lady Topper roster, including Madison Wax (FR/Amory, Miss.), Karmen Payne (FR/Dennis, Miss.), Carissa Horton (FR/Cleveland, Ala.) and Alexis Wynn (FR/Adamsville, Tenn.).
Returning for Coach Lavon Driskell's young squad will be Alexis Taylor (SO/Collierville, Tenn.), Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.), Kandice Ricks (SO/Muscle Shoals, Ala.), Gigi Lewis (SO/Olive Branch, Miss.), Jada Taylor (SO/Collierville, Tenn.), Jade Wells (FR/Memphis, Tenn.) and Olivia Chadwell (SO/Loretto, Tenn.). Murr is the lone senior on the team.
"Our Team will be young with one senior, six sophomores and four freshmen; however, our expectations still run high," Driskell said. "Emilee Murr has been a three-year starter and all of the six sophomores gained valuable experience with large amounts of playing time as freshmen, with the exception of Jade Wells, who had a season-ending injury five minutes into the first game. We are excited to have her healthy and back ready to play. Our incoming freshman are all very capable of adding to the strength of our team and we were very pleased with the signing year we had."
The Lady Toppers went 4-22 overall and 3-17 inside the SSAC last season.
"If we can stay healthy and shoot the ball well, we feel we can be very competitive. We are excited about the opportunities of the season ahead and hope to make a strong showing in all of our games, including the games in the always strong Southern States Athletic Conference," Driskell stated.