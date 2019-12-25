COLUMBUS, Miss. • Blue Mountain College women stayed hot last Thursday, knocking off defending USCAA national champion Mississippi University for Women for the second time this season 80-60.
The win was the Lady Toppers' second straight and fifth win on the season.
The SSAC's leading scorer, Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.), was back in form for Blue Mountain, scoring 23 in the win.
The Lady Toppers started heating up midway through the first when Emilee Murr buried two threes and Olivia Chadwell (SO/Loretto, Tenn.) hit an NBA-range three at the buzzer, leaving BMC with a 22-12 lead.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as Blue Mountain started to pull away, with Chadwell hitting another NBA-range three at the buzzer giving BMC a 42-28 lead at the break. Chadwell finished with 15 points for Blue Mountain.
Blue Mountain stepped on the gas in the third, jumping up to a 58-37 lead at the 2:45 mark on a three by Jade Wells (SO/Memphis, Tenn.), and ending the quarter with a 66-41 lead.
Blue Mountain finished the night shooting 41 percent from the floor and 13-of-34 from behind the three-point arc, with Murr hitting four and Kandice Ricks (SO/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) draining three.
"It feels really good to close out our non-conference schedule with a win," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said. "We shot the ball really well tonight, especially the three-ball. This gives us great momentum going into conference play. I'm very happy for our team to come away with this win."
BMC heads to Christmas break and returns to SSAC action January 2, hosting Mobile in Blue Mountain at 5:30 p.m.