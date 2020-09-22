WALNUT • The Walnut Lady Wildcats took on the Pine Grove Lady Panthers for the second time in three days, and came away with a hard-fought 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 29-27) Senior Night victory.
Pre-game, Walnut seniors Claire Leak, Sarah Martindale, and Larissa Pitney were recognized in honor of Senior Night. Post-game, Walnut Coach Kelley Hopper spoke glowingly about her seniors and what each meant to the team as a whole.
“They are all three great leaders, they are great teammates, they are good to everybody out here. They work hard, they’re probably the three hardest working seniors I’ve ever had combined.”
“During the game, I think Claire brings some finish to some things while Sarah brings some calm to some things. And Larissa is positive and encouraging, I don’t think I’ve ever heard her say anything negative. That’s the kind of seniors they are, the three of them together are a great combination, and my heart’s broken because I’m going to miss them”
The three seniors, alongside the rest of the Lady Wildcats, would begin justifying their coach’s high praise in the first set, going up 11-5 early behind three straight Claire Leak aces and an additional ace from Larissa Pitney. The Lady Wildcats would hold a consistent lead in the first set until a pair of Laura Leigh Hughes aces sealed the set for Walnut 25-17.
The second set would prove to be more of a challenge, as Walnut led throughout, but couldn’t gain a significant lead on the Lady Panthers. Walnut had a 17-11 advantage midway through the second set before an 8-5 Pine Grove run got the score to within 3 at 22-19, before points from Hughes, Leak, and Cadence Rolison gave the Lady Wildcats the set 25-21.
Pine Grove would come out in the third set looking for redemption, not only from the first two sets of this game but from an extremely hard-fought 2-1 loss to Walnut in the Tippah County Volleyball Tournament just two days prior. They would open the third set 7-1 behind a Sydney Carter ace, an ace and a score from Ellie Fryar, and a score from Kaylee Haynes as well. The Lady Wildcats would fight to tie the score 7-7 behind a pair of Claire Leak kills, and from here, the score would remain nearly deadlocked, as each side could not gain a lead of more than three points before the Lady Wildcats would take a hard-fought third set 29-27.
Post-game, the same seniors who Coach Hopper gave tons of credit to, turned back and gave credit of their own to their coach.
“It all starts with Coach Kelley,” Claire Leak said postgame, along with her fellow seniors. “Without her, we couldn’t have been as good as we are for sure.”
Walnut and Pine Grove both play again on Tuesday, Sept. 22 as Walnut faces Potts Camp while Pine Grove plays against Baldwyn.