WALNUT - Walnut took down Pine Grove for the third time this season in straight sets, but this time it was more important. The Lady Wildcats knocked out the Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-18) on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to move to 3-0 in Class 1-Region 2 play.
The Lady Wildcats had a good night from the service line, collecting 15 service aces in three sets. Both Claire Leak and Madi Kate Vuncannon tied for the team-lead with four aces apiece. Sarah Martindale added three aces, Belle Martindale pitched in two and Angie Hopper along with Madelyn Ragan notched one ace apiece.
Leak and Vuncannon combined again to lead the Lady Wildcats with six kills with sophomore Laura Leigh Hughes adding three kills herself.
Pine Grove built a 4-1 lead in the first set but it did not last long. Walnut used a 9-1 run, using four aces to capture a 12-7 lead and control throughout the rest of the first set. The Lady Wildcats finished the set on a 9-2 scoring run to end with the 25-11 win.
In the second set a pair of aces from Leak got Walnut out ahead early and was followed by a 12-1 run to build a 17-5 lead. The Lady Wildcats went on to take the second game 25-9.
Vuncannon set the tone in the third set with her kill and pair of aces in the midst of a 6-0 run to build a 7-2 Walnut lead. Pine Grove battled to get the score to 10-7 before Walnut started to pull away. The Lady Wildcats took the third set 25-18 to finish the match.
Pine Grove fell to 2-1 in the Class 1-Region 2 play with their loss to Walnut.