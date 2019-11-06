WALNUT • The fourth quarter was not kind to the Walnut Lady Wildcats last Thursday, Oct. 31 as they started their 2019-2020 season at home against TCPS. The Lady Wildcats went the final 5:22 of the game without scoring and TCPS capitalized with 9-0 run to close the game, winning 56-53.
The Lady Eagles picked up their defensive pressure in the final quarter which was a big part of the Lady Wildcats' 18 turnovers in the game.
Walnut junior Claire Leak guided their offense to fast start with her shooting behind the the arc. Leak drilled three three-pointers, including a buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter to help the Lady Wildcats build a 17-13.
Midway through the second, Walnut went on 7-0 run behind a pair of free throws from Leak, Laura Leigh Hughes' second three-pointer of the night and a layup by Ragan Kennedy to build their largest lead of the night at 10 points with 5:07 left in the second. TCPS battled back to get within four by halftime, down just 32-28.
Walnut scored just 12 points in the third quarter behind two three-point baskets by Madi Kate Vuncannon, who flirted with a triple-double. Vuncannon finished the game with 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. TCPS trailed just three points entering the fourth quarter.
Leak scored seven of the team's nine points in the fourth quarter. The junior finished with a game-high 27 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. TCPS' Ainsley Hale sparked the Lady Eagles with 22 points, 15 coming in the second half.
The Lady Wildcats return to action on Saturday at North Pontotoc.