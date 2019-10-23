WALNUT • What was a great season for the second year Walnut Lady Wildcats volleyball program came to an end last Thursday, Oct. 17 in the first round of the Class 1 playoffs.
Belmont took down the Lady Wildcats 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-10).
"I think it was obvious (Belmont) has more game knowledge than we had," said Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper. "We were slower to adjust because we are still learning the game. That game knowledge comes with time. Next year it might be a whole other ballgame with more experience."
The Lady Wildcats rode a wave of energy from a rowdy crowd in a competitive first set. Walnut jumped out to a 3-1 lead on a pair of aces from Belle Martindale. Down 7-6, Walnut allowed Belmont to go on a 7-0 run to gain control of the set at 14-6. The Lady Cardinals maintained their lead but Walnut fought back to within two at 23-21 but Belmont finished the set off with the last two points, and dominating the match from there.
While the loss was disappointing, the Lady Wildcats still have so much to be proud of. Lacking experience and knowledge of the game, Walnut was still able to beat out Hickory Flat, who played in the Class 1 semifinals a year ago, for the Class 1-Region 2 title in their first year playing in a division. The Lady Wildcats finished the year with an impressive 22-10 record.
"They exceeded any expectations that I had coming into the year," claimed Hopper. "They worked so hard all season. There might have been a time or two where I thought they needed to work a little harder but they still worked so hard. They did everything I asked and more."
The Lady Wildcats may have exceeded Hopper's expectations this year but with their success and commitment to the program, those expectations will only grow going into next year.
"I've told them they could walk away with a state title and I'd walk away with five things we'd need to fix," Hopper said jokingly. "That's just the way it is. I always aim high and hope they do the same thing. We always push for whatever goal we set. They are a good group of girls and they deserve to achieve their goals."
Walnut will bring back a talented group next season with the likes of Claire Leak, Madi Kate Vuncannon, Belle Martindale, Sarah Martindale, Elyse Story, Dalana Dollar and more. But the Lady Wildcats will have to replace four seniors who have helped build this program into what it is now, in just two years. Angie Hopper, Lori Knight, Madelyn Ragan and Autumn Hall were all instrumental in the success of this season.
"The roles that I asked them to play, they stepped up and tried to do that to the best of their ability," stated Hopper of her seniors. "I think as seniors, they did a great job of working as a team, playing as a team. Those four produced over and over not only for themselves but for their teammates. I couldn't have asked for more. They were a great group."