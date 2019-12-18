WALNUT • The Walnut Lady Wildcats picked up their most impressive win of the season last Saturday at the Sikes Memorial Tournament in Walnut. The Lady Wildcats handed Hickory Flat their first loss of the season with a 55-49 victory over the Lady Rebels.
Freshman Madi Kate Vuncannon led the charge in taken out the unbeaten Lady Rebels. Vuncannon posted a career-high 25 points while adding 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double within the last five games. The freshman got off to a hot start in the first quarter, scoring six points but Hickory Flat still led 14-8 by the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Rebels kept a four-point lead midway through the second quarter but a jump shot from Laura Leigh Hughes and a layup from Claire Leak tied the game at 18-18 with 3:30 left. Hickory Flat broke the tie with three points over the next two minutes. Walnut took their first lead of the game behind a 5-0 run to end the first half on a layup and free throw from Larissa Pitney and a steal and score from Vuncannon with 12 seconds left for the 23-21 lead.
Hickory Flat's star senior R'Daztiny Harris was a focal point for the Lady Wildcats on the defensive end of the floor. Harris scored 10 points in the first half but to start the second half, she got herself going with six-straight points. Harris' scoring was interrupted by a pair of three-pointers from Leak and Hughes to maintain their lead. Later in the third, the Lady Wildcats found themselves down one point, but finished the quarter on a 5-0 run in the final 3:16, taking a 36-32 lead into the fourth.
Vuncannon opened the fourth with a layup for a six-point advantage but Harris dwindled that deficit down with a personal 5-0 run. Vuncannon responded with a huge three-pointer from the wing with 5:34 left, pushing the lead back to four. The two players traded baskets over the next two minutes before Hickory Flat sunk two free throws to cut the lead in half with 3:03 left. Walnut earned their largest lead of the night with a eight-point lead by the 1:35 mark, using a 6-0 run behind their free throw shooting. The Lady Rebels attempted to make a comeback scoring four points in a span of 27 seconds to find themselves down just four with a minute left. Leak and Vuncannon combined to go 6-for-6 from the free throw line to keep the Lady Rebels away from the win.
Leak finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Harris scored a game-high 30 points for Hickory Flat.
Walnut jumped to 5-4 on the season as the Lady Rebels tumble to 12-1. The Lady Wildcats return to action Thursday at home against South Pontotoc, who is currently 10-4 on the year.