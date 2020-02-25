WALNUT • Walnut traveled to Pelahatchie last Friday, Feb. 21 for their second round game of the MHSAA Class 2A girls basketball playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats (18-13) came away with a huge 46-35 win over the Lady Chiefs to advance to the quarterfinals this Thursday at Mississippi Valley State. Junior Claire Leak led with 17 points and 10 points in the win.
Pelahatchie jumped out to a 10-2 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Lady Wildcats responded by outscoring the Lady Chiefs 29-13 over the second and third quarters to pull away for the victory.
"We played hard and after the first quarter we got it going a little more," claimed Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon. "They had their larger hometown crowd and we had our 50 or so loyal fans that came and did all they could do to cheer us on. Pelahatchie did a great job in their defense getting us out of rhythm but the girls played hard and pulled it out."
Walnut's will play Calhoun City at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the 2A quarterfinals, in a matchup between two Lady Wildcats teams. Calhoun City (26-3) is considered one of the top contenders in all of 2A and is coming off a 71-37 shellacking of Leland in the second round last Friday. Vuncannon still has a message that rings loud and clear to her team heading into Thursday's showdown.
"We have to trust the process and realize we are not done yet," said Vuncannon. "I continue to tell them that we are not done yet and that we would not be in this position without their hard work.
"We expect a well-coached, athletic team that wants to win as bad as we do. Like us they will be ready for a battle to the final buzzer. We have to just play our game and do the things we do well to make that trip to Jackson. But we would also love to do that the game after this too and make that trip over to Oxford."
This quarterfinals appearance marks the first since 2012, when the Lady Wildcats were the 2A state runner-up after a 26-9 season. Vuncannon thinks this postseason run says something about the type of girls that are on this team, proving they belong as one of the best in their classification.
"I'm very pleased with how they have competed this year," stated Vuncannon. "It says that we have a bunch fighters and winners. They are not settling. After starting the season 0-4, they could have just coasted the rest of the way and found excuses but they didn’t. They worked and clawed to get better and come together to win. They have great heart and such grit about them."