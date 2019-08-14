PONTOTOC - Beginning their second season with a volleyball program, the Walnut Lady Wildcats split their pair of games at the Pontotoc Classic last Saturday, Aug. 10 to start their season 1-1.
Walnut drew the 9 a.m. game to kick off the day full of volleyball inside the Pontotoc High School gymnasium against Mantachie. The Lady Mustangs swept the Lady Wildcats 2-0 in the best-of-three sets match.
In the first set, the two teams were knotted at 6-6 before Mantachie outscored Walnut 5-1 to take an 11-7 lead. Later, Walnut battled back to get the deficit down to two, 16-14, before Mantachie went on to control the latter part of the set for the 25-19 set win.
The second set saw Walnut fall into a quick 5-1 hole before they came back to take a 8-6 lead. Walnut held the lead until the midway point of the set when Mantachie took a 12-11 advantage and never looked back, winning the set 25-16 and the match.
"I thought we did not play well," said Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper on the first game of the season. "Maybe it was first game jitters, learning their job or learning the game. I was very disappointed in our first game because I feel like they have practiced harder than that and they have worked harder to better than what they were."
That losing feeling did not stick around long as Walnut was able to bounce back to sweep Itawamba AHS 2-0 to finish their day.
Walnut took the first set over IAHS 25-17 which saw Madelyn Ragan connect on back-to-back aces to give the Lady Wildcats some breathing room late in the set and was capped off by a kill from Madison Porterfield.
In the second set, Walnut got down early 4-1 but was led back by the serves of Claire Leak. Leak, Sarah Martindale and Belle Martindale all recorded at least one ace in the second set, allowing the Lady Wildcats to pull away with the 25-18 win in the deciding set.
"The second game we trusted each other so much more," Hooper stated. "I could see it. We all did our jobs and trusted each other, working as a team. It was so much better. There was still things I'd like to change but it was still better than the first game."
That desire to get better will carry over into the Lady Wildcats practices this week with more games on the horizon like a trip to Baldwyn on Thursday and a loaded field of competition on Saturday against the likes of Ripley, Alcorn Central, South Pontotoc and Tishomingo County at a tournament hosted by Alcorn Central. Hooper says she knows where the Lady Wildcats need to improve.
"Our serving was okay but mostly we need to play the ball better and their reaction to the ball," stated Hopper. "We need to find a way to be quicker to our defensive positions and our switches to offense, you can see that they are delayed. I'd like to believe that some of it is still because we are new. I definitely like to see us get that worked out."