PINE GROVE - Last Tuesday, Aug. 27 was the first time that Walnut and Pine Grove volleyball programs met each other for a match. The results favored the second-year Lady Wildcats over the new Lady Panthers by a wide margin.
Walnut swept Pine Grove in straight sets: 25-12, 25-16 and 26-24.
In the first set it was Walnut freshman Madi Kate Vuncannon that set the tone with two serving aces and two kills to go along with a block. Adding to Vuncannon's two aces, Walnut picked up two aces from Madelyn Ragan and one ace from Claire Leak.
The Lady Wildcats went on to have a great night from the service line. Walnut notched 17 total aces to their 11 service errors. Vuncannon and Ragan were joined by Mabry Jackson to tie for the team-lead with four aces apiece. Vuncannon led the Lady Wildcats with her eight kills. Leak, Laura Leigh Hughes and Elyse Story all pitched in five kills in the win.
Pine Grove bounced back from a rough start, dropping the first two sets without much of a fight. But in the third set, the Lady Panthers built a 24-20 lead using a 4-0 run off a Walnut service error, a kill from Sydney Carter and back-to-back kills from Kaylee Haynes. Needing just one point to force a fourth set, the Lady Panthers crumbled with five attacking errors and a kill from Hughes that gave Walnut the 26-24 set win, finishing on a 6-0 run.
Haynes finished the night with a match-high 10 kills followed by Carter's four kills. Bella Jumper, Kenzie Miller and Ellie Fryar each had one ace, combining for all three of Pine Grove's service aces.