WALNUT • The Walnut Lady Wildcats found out a lot about themselves in last Thursday's double overtime victory over South Pontotoc. Much of the year, the team has depended on the scoring of junior Claire Leak and freshman Madi Kate Vuncannon to help them win games. But with the duo sitting on the bench after fouling out in the first overtime period, the Lady Wildcats showed some poise and played as a team to come away with a 64-60 win.
The Lady Wildcats entered the locker room at halftime tied 20-20 with the Lady Cougars. The slow offensive start was due to South Pontotoc running a triangle-and-two defense, shadowing the every movement of both Leak and Vuncannon. Vuncannon ended the first half with just four points as Leak hit a three-pointer for her only points in the first two quarters.
Leak opened the second half with her second three of the night but South Pontotoc came back with a 5-0 run to to take their first lead since the 3:09 mark of the first quarter. Walnut's response was a 6-0 run that gifted them 29-25 lead entering the fourth quarter. All nine points of the third came from either Leak or Vuncannon.
In the fourth quarter, senior Aleia Peterson started to get herself going along with Leak. Peterson scored six of Walnut's first 10 points of the fourth with Leak adding four points from the free throw line. The charity stripe proved to not be in favor of the Lady Wildcats. Walnut shot 26-of-42 from the free throw line on the night.
With 15 seconds left in the fourth, Vuncannon sunk two free throws to make it a four-point lead, otherwise a two possession game. But a foul sent South Pontotoc to the line where they knocked down a pair to get within two with eight seconds left. Vuncannon then split a pair at the line setting up a buzzer beating three by Rebecca Pilcher to tie the game at 45-45 to send the game into overtime.
South Pontotoc hit three free throws to begin the first overtime period. Leak split a pair from the line, followed by a split pair of free throws from the Lady Cougars to hold the lead at three. With 1:26 left, Leak fouled out of the game with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
With Leak out, others had to step up—and they did. Laura Leigh Hughes buried a game-tying three-pointer with 1:00 left followed by a go-ahead layup from Vuncannon with 28 seconds left for the two-point lead. Vuncannon then fouled out as South Pontotoc split a pair of free throws to cut the lead down to one. Peterson stepped up to the line and drained a pair of shots with 14 seconds left for a three-point lead. Again, the pesky Lady Cougars sent the game-tying three-point shot through the net with two seconds left to send the game into double overtime.
Now the Lady Wildcats were tasked to play the final four-minute period without their two best players on momentum on the Lady Cougars side. The combination of Hughes and Peterson stepped up in the final period. Peterson scored six points with Hughes adding three points, a block, steal and assist that turned the game around. South Pontotoc connected on a three-pointer with 11 seconds left to pull within three of the lead. Olivia Edgeston hit the second of a pair of free throws with three seconds left to put the game away for good.
Peterson finished with a season-high 18 points, followed by Leak's 17 points. Vuncannon added 12 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Hughes pitched in nine points.
The win places Walnut at 7-6 on the year. The Lady Wildcats return to action on Friday at the Wheeler Tournament versus former Div. 1-2A rival Baldwyn. The Lady Bearcats are 7-3 on the year.