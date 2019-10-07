OXFORD, Ala. - Ben Langat (JR/Kenya) had his best race of the season last Saturday, finishing 19th at 26:51 in a field of 211 runners, and helping lead Blue Mountain to a ninth-place finish at the Jacksonville State Foothills 8K Invitational.
A total of 25 teams from all over the nation were at the massive racing event, including numerous NCAA programs, with South Alabama taking the team crown.
Following Langat's medal-stand performance, Thomas Ratliff (FR/Corinth, Miss.) was Blue Mountain's next runner to clip the tape, finishing 56th at 28:09. Ja'Darius Scott (FR/Columbus, Miss.) was next at 93rd in a 29:13 time, followed by Will Crigger (JR/Corinth, Miss.), who has battled injuries this season, timing out at 100th at 29:48.
Juan Ramirez (SO/Corinth, Miss.) was 101st at 29:53, Owen Hill (FR/Ripley, Miss.) finished 116th at 30:59, and Caleb Malone (SO/Guntersville, Ala.) was 179th at 36:47.
"It's hard to express just how large the field is in a race on this stage," BMC head coach Heather Duley said. "I am extremely pleased with how we raced today. I am seeing a lot of improvement as we continue the season, and again, to place where we did today in a race of this proportion, that's just very pleasing to me."
BMC returns to the trails Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Mississippi College Invitational in Clinton, Miss. at Choctaw Trails.