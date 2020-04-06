WHITEWATER, WI • Rachel Lewellen, a native of Ripley, Miss., and graduate of Ripley High School, was one of seven members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team who earned spots on the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association West Region All-Championship Team for the 2020 season.
Junior Blaise Wilson (Thornton, Colo./Legacy) garnered All-Championship accolades in all four events - vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Senior Lauren Marshall (Winthrop Harbor, Ill./Zion-Benton Township) and junior Rachel Lewellen (Ripley, Miss./Ripley) joined Wilson on vault, and senior Acacia Fossum (Gladstone, N.D./Richardton-Taylor) qualified for the team on bars. Sophomore Emily North (Oklahoma City, Okla./Moore) earned All-Championship honors on beam, and freshmen Karina Sabol (Middleton, Wis./Middleton) and Faith Mylin (Elgin, Ill./Harvest Christian Academy) were part of the team on floor.
In its second year of existence, the All-Championship Team includes top five finishers from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship/NCGA West Regional plus the top five highest season average scores (SAS) going into the regional meet.
The Warhawks placed second at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional earlier this month to qualify for the NCGA Championship for the 14th straight year.
Marshall took both routes to qualify for the team on vault, tying for second in the region with a 9.7438 season average score and placing third in the event at the conference/regional meet. Lewellen scored a 9.575 to finish fifth at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional, and Wilson's SAS of 9.6063 tied for ninth in the region.
Fossum and Wilson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the region on bars. Fossum tallied an SAS of 9.600, and Wilson recorded a 9.5938.
On beam, Wilson finished third in the region with a 9.6750 SAS. North tied for fifth in region with three other gymnasts at 9.6688, but claimed the tiebreaker, which included dropping each gymnast's high and low score and averaging the two middle scores.
Sabol swept the qualifications on floor by winning the event at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional with a 9.700 and finishing first in the region with her SAS of 9.7688. Mylin earned a spot by placing fifth in the region with a 9.6438 SAS, and Wilson was next in line with a 9.6375 SAS to fill out the 10-gymnast team.
