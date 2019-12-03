RIPLEY • Former Calhoun City football head coach Perry Liles is taking over the Ripley football program according to RHS principal Buck Buchanan. The hire is still pending South Tippah School Board approval but it comes following the resignation of Sam Hathorn, who led the Tigers to a 2-10 record in his third season as the Tigers' head coach.
Liles compiled 115 wins in 10 years as the head coach at Calhoun City, including a Class 2A state championship in 2016. Liles announced his retirement before the start of the 2018 playoffs but found himself back coaching at Coffeeville this past season as the offensive coordinator. Liles was at Coffeeville from 1998-2001 before his latest stint with the Pirates.
Calhoun City was considered a powerhouse in 2A under the direction of Liles. The Wildcats made the playoffs in each of his 10 seasons and won the North Half title four times. Liles has had stops at Charleston, Crystal Springs, Madison Central, Coffeeville and Aberdeen before his arrival to Calhoun City.
"I think he is a great football coach and a great teacher," said Buchanan. "He's a proven winner who will provide structure, discipline and accountability throughout our program. I believe he has played in 10 North Half finals, six state championships and won one state title as a football coach. He also has won around 15 state championships in powerlifting, something I think goes hand in hand with his football success. We couldn't be happier to have him on board."
Buchanan said Liles will arrive in Ripley after spring break and will lead the team through spring practices in 2020.