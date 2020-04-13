Six players from Tippah and Benton County were selected on the Daily Journal's All-Area Basketball Team that was released on Sunday.
The teams are comprised of 15 girls and 15 boys from the Northeast corner of Mississippi and split into five selections apiece for First, Second and Third Teams.
Four girls made the cut with Hickory Flat's R'Daztiny Harris being named the 2019-2020 Girls Player of the Year after leading the state with 27.2 points per game. The Lady Rebel senior added 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game to help lead Hickory Flat to a 28-5 overall record and a Class 1A quarterfinals appearance.
Joining Harris on the Girls First Team was Ripley's Siarra Jackson and Pine Grove's Loren Elliott. Jackson averaged 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game as she helped the Lady Tigers to a Class 4A title. Elliott led the Lady Panthers to their fourth-straight 1A championship, averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as a senior.
The trio of Harris, Jackson and Elliott earned All-State honors from the Clarion Ledger this past week as well.
Ripley point guard Amelya Hatch earned Third Team honors after posting 13 points, four assists and two steals per game in her senior season.
Two boys had their incredible seasons recognized.
Ripley's Jesus Ruedas notched a First Team nod after averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a senior.
Pine Grove's Carson Rowland landed on the Third Team with an incredible sophomore season. The point guard averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game as he guided the Panthers to the Class 1A quarterfinals and a 27-6 record.
Ripley boys head coach Adam Kirk was named the Boys Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 28-4 record and a Class 4A semifinals appearance.