RIPLEY, Miss. • 2019 SSAC regular season champion Martin Methodist won over Blue Mountain last Saturday 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17).
Despite the loss, Blue Mountain locked in a spot at next week's SSAC Championship tournament in the No. 8 spot (Pool A).
Rebecka Cronin led Martin (21-8, 12-1 SSAC) with 16 kills and 10 digs for a double-double on the day, while Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) picked up a double-double for Blue Mountain with 10 kills and 17 digs.
The Toppers' bright spot was in the third set when they washed out the Redhawks 25-15, led by Saige Blanton (FR/Double Springs, Ala.)'s three service aces.
Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) had another double-double with 39 assists and 16 digs. She also slammed eight kills. Ashley Wright (FR/Florence, Ala.) finished with a team-high 13 kills for BMC, also.
"Today was a tough loss against a very good team," Topper head coach Reid Gann said. "I thought we played hard, but just made to many mistakes. We struggled blocking their hitters, and they did a real nice job blocking us. We're looking forward to the conference tournament next week."
BMC (10-17, 3-10 SSAC) will open the SSAC Championship Thursday against No. 4 William Carey at 1:30 p.m. in Pool A - Court 1 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The Toppers will then play Friday in Pool A - Court 1 against No. 5 Loyola at 3 p.m.