RIPLEY • Ripley took on the New Albany Lady Bulldogs on Thursday in a home court conference match and came away with a 3-2 win (25-16, 17-25, 25-10, 25-17, 15-12).
After struggling last Tuesday night against Hickory Flat and falling 3-0 to the Lady Rebels, the Lady Tigers came out fierce, but struggled towards the middle of the match. Junior Sarah Catherine Childs showed up and showed out in the first game putting 9 points on the board for the Lady Tigers while senior Ellis McBride dominated defensively. A beautiful all around team effort led the Tigers to taking the first game 25-16.
The Lady Tigers fell quickly in the second game but Childs brought the same energy she showed in the first game back to the floor and helped rally the team back from a five-point deficit tying the ballgame 8-8. After a back and forth three-point difference set, the Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Bulldogs 25-17.
Going into the third set of the evening, the home team struggled to get on the board. New Albany took an early 7-0 lead and finished the third set of the night 25-10.
Entering the fourth game, Ripley gained control back taking a quick 7-2 lead with McBride showing her competitive spirit and determination to win by scoring seven points and pushing the Lady Tigers to a fourth set win 25-17.
“Ellis McBride really stood out tonight,” said Ripley head coach Greg Dillard. “She played really well both offensively and in defense.”
Tensions ran high in the final game of the night. Each team played with their eyes on the prize, but Ripley’s teamwork and communication could not be stopped.
Seniors Lexi Page and Autumn Griffin locked the net down with multiple spikes and Childs scored the winning point with a soft flick over the net for the Lady Tigers to take the match 15-12.
“We played hard. It was an absolute group effort. Our team played very well tonight.” said Dillard.