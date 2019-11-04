RIPLEY, Miss. - Blue Mountain Volleyball dropped a home SSAC matchup to Bethel last Saturday 0-3 (22-25, 17-25, 21-25).
The Toppers saw a huge third-set lead disintegrate, as the Wildcats would go on a 9-0 run late to finish off the cross-state showdown.
For Blue Mountain, Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) recorded another double-double in the loss with 26 assists and 10 digs.
Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) had eight kills in the loss, along with sporting 10 digs herself.
Blue Mountain didn't have many answers for Bethel sophomore hitter Hannah McGowan. McGowan tallied 19 kills and 18 digs for the double-double, while Arielly de Souza also recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs.
The Toppers did have four service aces, two by Jackson and two by Ashley Wright (FR/Florence, Ala.). Jackson opened the first with an ace.
The loss puts the Toppers at 8-16 overall and 2-9 in the SSAC, while Bethel has secured a spot in the SSAC Tournament.
"Today was a tough loss for us," Topper head coach Reid Gann commented. "Bethel has some really good hitters and they gave us trouble all day. We were in position to win a couple sets but failed to do so. We are a young team learning how to win in this league, so we must be more consistent."
Bethel currently holds the number two spot in the SSAC with a 9-2 record, while the Toppers are clinging to the eighth spot in hopes of earning a berth in the SSAC Tournament in their first season.
With only three matches left in the regular season, Blue Mountain returns to action Tuesday against Philander-Smith in Little Rock, Ark. at 6 p.m.