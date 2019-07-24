WALNUT - Coming off his second-straight Class I Individual Boys State Championship, things could not get much better for Walnut's Kye Meeks. That is until an offer came from his "dream school," Ole Miss.
Meeks took that scholarship offer from the Rebels and committed to spend his collegiate career in Oxford on Sunday, July 14.
"I was beyond words," Meeks said of the commitment. "The opportunity came late but better late than never."
Meeks drew interest from different schools all across the country vying for his services but ultimately it was Ole Miss' head coach Chris Malloy's coaching background with current professional golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Braden Thornberry and Daniel Berger that had Meeks chomping at the bit to get under his tutelage.
"I have always liked Coach Malloy at Ole Miss and with the addition of our new assistant Matt Bortis, I don't think that we are going anywhere but up," claimed Meeks. "The new practice facilities are top of the line as well. I look forward to getting there and develop my game even more."
From Walnut to Oxford is around an hour and 30 minutes, giving Meeks a chance to stay close to home and his family but location did not fare much into his decision because he has bigger plans in mind.
"It wasn't really that big," Meeks stated. "Obviously it's more comfortable but I wanted to go to the best place I thought would give me a chance to play of the PGA Tour and I think Ole Miss is that place."
Meeks averaged a score of 33.8 in nine-hole matches this past season and a 68.5 on 18-hole matches. The rising senior shot a two-day score of 140 (-4) at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point back in April to claim his second state championship. Meeks currently is competing in the 2019 Mississippi Junior Amateur Tournament at Tunica National Golf Club and will finish his summer tournaments in Branson, Missouri next Monday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 1.