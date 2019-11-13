WALNUT • The state's No. 1 ranked boys golfer in the Class of 2020 will take his talent to the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Walnut's Kye Meeks committed to the Ole Miss golf program back in July but made things official, putting the ink to the paper on Wednesday at a signing ceremony held at Walnut Attendance Center.
"Back when I committed in July I kind of have been looking forward to this day," said Meeks. "Just to put the pen to paper and get it in, I'm just really excited about it."
Meeks drew interest from different schools all across the country vying for his services but ultimately it was Ole Miss' head coach Chris Malloy's coaching background with current professional golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Braden Thornberry and Daniel Berger that had Meeks chomping at the bit to get under his tutelage.
In a statement released by the university, Malloy said, "We are extremely excited to have Kye officially become a Rebel. He has been a player that we have had on our radar for a few years now and is now developing like we hoped he would. He had a tremendous summer of tournament golf, and there is no doubt that you will hear his name for many years to come as a Rebel."
As a junior, Meeks averaged a score of 33.8 in nine-hole matches and a 68.5 on 18-hole matches. He shot a two-day score of 140 (-4) at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point back in April to claim his second state championship.
This fall, he collected two wins on the Southeast Junior Golf Tour, the Hattiesburg Country Club Junior and the Annandale Junior Classic. Meeks put together a top-3 finish at the Mississippi Junior Amateur this year along with two top-15 performances at the Press Thornton Future Masters and the Magnolia Amateur. He finished top five at the Southern Junior Championship.
This opportunity to play at the next level was not by happenstance. Meeks has put in the the amount of work it takes to become an elite-level golfer in his age group and beyond. That work ethic is what has led him to two-straight Class I Boys Golf Individual State Championships and the prohibited favorite to repeat for the third-consecutive season.
"It's been a lot of work," Meeks claimed of what has got him to this point. "It's been every single day. I'm taking off golf for this week but I've played every day for months. I haven't had a day of since the middle of summer. I get out of school, it's getting dark in the middle of the day now, so I get up at 5 a.m. to go to the gym and then at the golf course until dark. I come home, get a bit to eat and go straight to bed. It's not the most glamorous life but it's what has to be done."
Once Meeks' finishes his off week, he plans to get right back to work. He noted that he is still working on getting stronger before playing in the Jones Cup Junior Invitational on Dec. 18-21 in St. Simons, Georgia. Meeks' future teammate in Oxford, Drew Miller, who also signed with the Rebels on Wednesday, won the event last year.