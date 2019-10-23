RIPLEY • Ripley's annual Meet the Tigers basketball event is scheduled for next Monday, Oct. 28 inside the Ripley Event Center. Admission is $5 per person. Players from both RMS and RHS basketball teams will be introduced along with short scrimmages for the fans. Both the RMS and RHS cheer and dance teams will perform routines at the event. In addition, one student from RHS and one student from RMS will be chosen for a chance to win $50 if they can knock down a layup, free throw, three-pointer and a half court shot within 30 seconds.
Below is the schedule for the event:
5:30 − Introduction of 7th and 8th grade teams girls teams
5:35 − RMS Girls Intrasquad Scrimmage (Two, 10-min. running quarters)
5:45 − RMS Cheer performance and introductions (in between the 1st and 2nd quarters of RMS girls scrimmage)
6:00 − Introduction of 7th and 8th grade boys teams
6:05 − RMS Boys Intrasquad Scrimmage (Two, 10-min. running quarters)
6:15 − RMS Dance team performance and introductions (in between the 1st and 2nd quarter of RMS boys scrimmage)
6:30 − RMS student drawn to shoot for $50
6:35 − RHS varsity girls introductions followed by two, 8-min. quarters (varsity dance performance and introductions in between quarters)
6:55 − RHS student drawn to shoot for $50
7:00 − Introduction of Ripley boys and girls soccer teams
7:05 − RHS varsity boys introductions followed by two, 8-min. quarters (RHS mascot performance in between quarters)
7:25 − RHS Cheer introductions and competition routine
*NOTE: All times are estimated. If the event is ahead of schedule, it will continue to flow. All are encouraged to arrive early.