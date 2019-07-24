BELDEN – MHSAA associate director Rickey Neaves announced site changes for the 2019-2020 basketball playoffs during the District One meeting held at Belden’s ICC campus on Wednesday, July 24.
Beginning this season, the state championships will no longer be played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and will be played at either The Pavilion at Ole Miss or the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State.
The specific site has not been determined yet because the SEC schedules have not been released.
Neaves said whichever team is traveling during that weekend will host this season, and he hopes to see it rotate between the two schools in following years.
The first two rounds of the playoffs will see no change and will be played on the higher seeded team’s floor, like normal.
In the quarterfinals, instead of playing at the higher seeded high schools like teams did this season, games will now be played at four neutral sites – two in the north and two in the south.
Itawamba Community College and Mississippi Valley State University will be the two north sites, while Pearl River Community College and the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi are the two south sites.
Each site will host three classifications. Class 1A, 3A, and 5A at one site, while Class 2A, 4A, and 6A are at the other. Neaves said they are planning on playing the games on a Thursday-Friday-Saturday schedule with four games being played each day.
“Number one, we are always trying to change to make things better for our schools,” Neaves said. “What led to this change is that last year we had a lot of schools feel like the facility they had to travel to and play in was not big enough.
“We had two or three sites where fans could not even get in so we thought to put it on a more level playing field and have a better place to play at a neutral site. It’s the same format as years past, but it keeps schools from having to travel back and forth to Jackson three times to win a state championship.”
The state’s semifinal games will still be played at the Mississippi Coliseum.