The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced on Monday morning that it has suspended all spring sports and activities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak until at least March 29.
The suspension of activities includes all sanctioned contests and practices, no matter if a school is open or closed during that time.
The announcement followed a teleconference of the MHSAA executive committee, which consists of 15 school administrators from across the state.
Sports currently in season are baseball, softball, golf, tennis, track and field, archery and powerlifting.
“We urge our member schools and their communities to take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said in a statement. “MHSAA leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this unfortunate situation together.”
Contingency plans for continuing regular-season competition and return to play are being formulated and will be announced by the MHSAA at the appropriate times. Championship events and activities are being reviewed, with the possibility of new dates and venues.
The MHSAA said a future decision will be made as soon as possible in the best interests of student athletes, coaches, administrators and communities.
Earlier on Monday morning, the Mississippi Association of Coaches postponed the Mississippi Sports Medicine All-Star North/South girls and boys basketball games.
The games were originally scheduled to be played this upcoming Saturday, March 21, at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton.
The postponement date has yet to be determined.
Twenty-four players from Northeast Mississippi are set to play in the games, which are split up into two boys and two girls games. 1A/2A/3A will play each other, while 4A/5A/6A will play each other.
Also on Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) canceled the 2020 spring sports season effective immediately. That includes area schools Blue Mountain College and Rust College.
The NAIA said in a press release that the growing state of COVID-19 plus the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation on Sunday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks meant they could not in good conscience put student-athletes, staff and fans at risk moving forward.
“We know this is extremely disappointing, especially for our student athletes,” the NAIA said in a release. “All possible options for maintaining the spring season were discussed at great length by multiple governance groups.”
All spring sport student-athletes who were enrolled full-time in 2020 will not be charged a season of competition and will be awarded two additional semesters of eligibility by the NAIA.