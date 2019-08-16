BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College cheerleading program has chosen a sensational crew to represent the institution during its 71st year of athletic competition.
Twenty ladies were selected to Northeast’s spirit squad for the 2019-20 academic year. That matches the school record for the largest roster size since transitioning back to an all-female unit in 2010.
They will make their official debut during the first football game of the season on Thursday, August 29 when Southwest Mississippi Community College visits Tiger Stadium.
“I am excited for this season with this extremely talented group,” said Northeast cheer coach Chasity Moore. “They have elite skills as well as great energy to use on the sidelines.”
Nine ladies return for their final campaign in a black-and-gold uniform, including Jessica Ross of Halls (Tenn.) High School. She is one of three out-of-state athletes along with Tuscumbia, Ala., natives Kaity McCraw and Brooklyn Moore.
Kossuth High School is the most represented institute this year. The tandem of Brylee Kate Duncan, Ainsley Renfrow, Alli Seago and Easton Shadburn will reunite once again in the City of Hospitality.
Former Prentiss County high school rivals Brooke Morris and Jeni Kate Scott of Baldwyn plus Booneville’s Kamryn Cole and Mackenzie Garner are now teammates at Northeast.
The trio of Makenzie Phelps, Abbey Rickard and Alexandria Taylor all hail from Tishomingo County High School. New Albany’s Carey Beth Doyle plus Anna Grace Hardin and Kyana Storey of Ripley complete the list of athletes from Northeast’s traditional five-county service area.
Rayanne Huskey of Nettleton, Saltillo’s Madie Sudduth and Samantha Walker from Olive Branch round out the Tigers’ lineup for both the upcoming football and basketball campaigns.
Walnut product Mason Drewery will portray Northeast’s Spirit the Tiger mascot. Spirit is a fan favorite at home sporting events, especially with children, with roots that date back to the earliest days of the college.
From pep rallies on Thursday afternoons in the fall to the final whistle of the season inside legendary Bonner Arnold Coliseum, Northeast’s cheerleaders are tasked with providing positive support for the athletic department throughout the year.
For more information about the Northeast cheerleading squad, contact Moore at 662-720-7189 or by email at cgmoore@nemcc.edu.