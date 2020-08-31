EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of a five-part series that recognizes some of the most talented young men and women that have represented the Northeast Mississippi Community College athletic department over the last 10 years.
BOONEVILLE • Six outstanding scorers and rebounders make up Northeast Mississippi Community College’s all-decade team for its tradition-rich women’s basketball program.
Student-athletes that competed for the Lady Tigers between the 2009-10 and 2018-19 seasons plus won Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) All-State honors qualified for a spot on this prestigious lineup.
However, a majority of these honorees received additional recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for their sensational efforts while wearing a black-and-gold uniform.
Players were chosen based upon the overall impact they made on their respective team plus statistical analysis. Consideration was also given to any significant accomplishments each student-athlete made after leaving Northeast.
A panel of six individuals, which included athletic department staff and members of the local media, participated in this process. The selections were made with no regards to specific positions.
Aundrea Adams (Corinth, MS): 2018 NJCAA All-Region 23…Two-time MACCC All-State selection (2018 first-team/2017 second-team)…Started in all 27 games as a sophomore while averaging team-highs of 18 points and 8.5 rebounds per game…Also totaled 50 assists and 42 blocks…Three-time MACCC Player of the Week…Eclipsed double figures 26 times and tallied eight double-doubles during her final year at Northeast…Had 12 games with at least 20 points and a pair of 30-point outings…Tallied a career-high 31 points in victory at Coahoma on December 4, 2017…Played in the MACCC All-Star Game where she contributed eight points…Averaged 13.9 points per game while scoring in double figures 21 times along with nine double-doubles during freshman campaign…Scored a season-best 24 points against Hinds in the MACCC Tournament…Career figures include 16 points, 8.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per outing…Totaled phenomenal 847 points during two year tenure with the Lady Tigers…Finished collegiate career at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Aushiana Ivy (Shannon, MS): Two-time MACCC All-State selection (2015/2014 second-team)…Ranked as one of the top two scorers for the Lady Tigers for two seasons in a row while anchoring the post…Had a team-best 14.4 points per game as a sophomore and also led the Lady Tigers in rebounding for a second straight campaign with 6.9…Earned first NJCAA Division I Player of the Week recognition in program history after averaging 28 points and 10.5 boards in wins against Mississippi Delta and Snead State (Ala.) inside legendary Bonner Arnold Coliseum…Four-time MACCC Player of the Week, including once as a freshman after accounting for a double-double in a victory at Columbia State (Tenn.) with 18 points and 13 rebounds…Tallied 10 double-doubles during her pair of seasons with the Lady Tigers…Passed the illustrious 500-point plateau in a win against Jackson State (Tenn.) in front of a hometown crowd on January 8, 2015…Totaled 549 points at Northeast…Started in all 23 games for Northeast as a freshman and had 13.9 points, 8.6 boards and 1.7 steals per contest…Recorded a career-high that year with 33 points at Holmes…Had 16 double-digit performances during her inaugural year with the Lady Tigers and 25 overall.
Cherelle Jones (Middleton, TN): 2019 NJCAA All-Region 23…Two-time MACCC All-State selection (2019/2018 second-team)…Became the first Lady Tiger to average a double-double for an entire season in three years when she posted 12.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game during her final year on the Booneville campus…Individual state champion in rebounding in 2019 with 274 boards, including 110 offensive and 164 defensive…Totaled an impressive 522 rebounds during her two-year tenure at Northeast…Pieced together 13 double-doubles in 24 total games during her sophomore campaign…Had five-in-a-row to begin the year…Her 22 points against Snead State (Ala.) tied a career-high that she set during the Lady Tigers’ season opener versus Wallace State-Hanceville (Ala.)…Grabbed a career-best 20 boards in a triumph at Holmes on February 14, 2019…Won two consecutive MACCC Player of the Week awards…Tallied 10.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest…Notched season-best 17 points twice in triumphs at Arkansas Baptist and Coahoma…Currently on the active basketball roster at Jackson State.
Anna Brooke Page (Belmont, MS): 2011 NJCAA All-Region 23…Two-time MACCC All-State selection (2012/2011 second-team)… Finished her sophomore season at Northeast as the Magnolia State’s third leading scorer with 18.5 points per game…Instrumental in the success of the Lady Tigers in her two-year campaign by leading both her teams to the postseason…Averaged 17.8 points per game and collected a team-high 150 rebounds during her initial season in the City of Hospitality…Collected stellar 825 total points in her stint at Northeast…Averaged 60 percent shooting from the floor during as well…Finished collegiate career at Blue Mountain.
Dayzsha Rogan (Ripley, MS): 2019 NJCAA All-Region 23…Two-time MACCC All-State selection (2019 first-team/2018 second-team)…Topped Northeast in multiple statistical categories during her final season, including field goal percentage, free throw percentage, points, assists, steals and minutes played per outing…Finished second in the state and tied for 17th in the country with 19.1 points…Had two 30-plus point games as a sophomore, including a 31-point effort during Northeast’s marquee victory over then fourth-ranked Shelton State (Ala.) inside Bonner Arnold Coliseum…Knocked down the game-winner in that matchup with only 7.1 seconds remaining…Came close to achieving a rare triple-double on multiple occasions…Recorded 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a triumph over Coahoma and later had 21 points, 11 boards and eight steals at Mississippi Delta...Tied for 11th in the nation and led the MACCC with a total of 98 steals…Broke a program record by winning MACCC Player of the Week five times during the 2018-19 season…Numbers as a freshman include 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists per contest…Posted season-best 21 points in victory over Southern-Shreveport (La.) on December 8, 2018…Career averages were 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals…Totaled 730 points in a black-and-gold uniform…Currently on the active basketball roster at Jackson State.
Shelby Wilbanks (Walnut, MS): 2017 NJCAA All-Region 23…Two-time MACCC All-State selection (2017 first-team/2016 second-team)…Lady Tigers’ leading scorer for two consecutive seasons…Pieced together a brilliant sophomore campaign with 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds, which was also a team-best…Reached double figures in all but two of her 49 consecutive starts at Northeast…Produced 20 double-doubles throughout her sensational tenure in the City of Hospitality…Set career-highs during her freshman year of 33 points and 18 rebounds in the Lady Tigers' victory at Arkansas State Mid-South…Produced a season-best 29 points during one-point triumph at Northwest during sophomore campaign…Received MACCC Player of the Week recognition four times, which is tied for second most in program history…Selected to compete in the 2017 MACCC All-Star Game…Acquired the NJCAA Exemplary Academic Achievement Award following her freshman campaign for her success in the classroom…Finished collegiate career at Charleston Southern (S.C.)…Became the third Lady Tiger since the program was resurrected in 1973 to sign a professional contract when she inked with Germany’s Bender Baskets Grunberg.