The Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association (NEMFCA) Board of Directors announced on Sunday, April 19 that their annual all-star football game is canceled due to COVID-19. The game was originally slated for Wednesday, May 20 on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College.
In a statement released on social media platforms, the association said they following:
"The Board of Directors of the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association have monitored the COVID-19 pandemic very closely. In following with the national level, state level, Mississippi Department of Education, and Mississippi High School Activities Association recommendations, the 2020 All-Star Classic has been cancelled. With the MHSAA eyeing a June 1 date to possible return to summer workouts, we felt it best to to follow suit. This was not an easy decision, nor one the Board of Directors took lightly."
With the cancellation, three local football seniors are denied their final opportunity to strap up for the final game of their high school careers.
Ripley's Jamal Brooks, Walnut's Brandon Hardy and Ashland's Myles Moorhead were chosen to play in the event following their standout senior seasons.
Brooks, an Itawamba Community College football signee, served as the starting running back and linebacker for the Tigers this past season. The Division 1-4A Offensive Player of the Year and the 2019 All-County Most Valuable Player totaled 1,733 yards and 16 total touchdowns in his senior season. He also led the Tigers with 111 tackles and eight sacks on defense.
Moorhead is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound lineman for the Blue Devils. The senior was Ashland's best offensive and defensive lineman.
Hardy also played on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior anchored the Walnut offensive line at left tackle and saw snaps at defensive end. Hardy helped pave the way for a Wildcats rushing offense that ran for over 2,300 yards and threw for 1,339 yards. On defense, Hardy was fourth on the team with 27 tackles and six tackles for loss, including one sack.
"He is a big, physical lineman who likes to play with a mean streak," said Walnut head coach John Meeks. "We are proud that he was selected for this honor. It's unfortunate that it was cancelled for him and all the other seniors."
All players selected for the game will receive a certificate to represent their selections.
The Hall of Fame class will receive their plaques as the Board of Directors will travel the state at some point in the summer to hand them out. They will also be honored at the 2021 banquet and halftime ceremony.
NEMFCA ended their statement with hope for the game to continue in 2021.
"We look forward to restarting the annual all-star game in May 2021 and plan to make it bigger and better. It is our hope that you plan to join us on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, Mississippi at that time."