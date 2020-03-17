BOONEVILLE • Following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has cancelled all upcoming basketball championships and spring competition effective immediately.
For Northeast Mississippi Community College, that decision ends baseball, softball and golf seasons, as well as cancels spring football practice.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel these activities," Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said, “but we have to do all we can to protect our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans.”
According to the communication released from the NJCAA National Office earlier today, spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play.
Additionally, all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports is suspended "until April 15 with further evaluation to be assessed at that point in time.”
"Regarding eligibility for spring sports, no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation."