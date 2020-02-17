BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain women dropped an exciting SSAC contest to nationally ranked No. 7 Bethel last Saturday 66-54.
It seemed BMC had the right potion to stop the Lady Wildcats, as the Lady Toppers stalled the high-powered Bethel offense for the majority of the game but couldn't seem to find the bucket on the offensive end.
BMC would hold top shooter Morgan Martin to just 10 points on the game, but Tyasia Willis picked up her slack, scoring 25 to lead all scorers.
Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.), the SSAC's leading scorer, would drop 15 in the loss, going 1-for-12 from behind the three-point arc.
Jade Wells (SO/Memphis, Tenn.) would chip in 9 points in the losing effort for BMC.
"Our team executed the game plan very well today," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said. "We really stepped up and competed against a very good Bethel team. We were very proud of our team today."
BMC returns to SSAC action Thursday at Mobile with a 5:30 p.m. tip.