MONTGOMERY, Ala. • No. 13 Faulkner took out Blue Mountain College men last Saturday, winning a late-season SSAC tilt 101-69.
A slow second half start that saw the Toppers not score for almost 10 minutes helped the Eagles put the game away.
The bright spot for Blue Mountain was Tyree Beason (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) who collected his fourth straight double-double, and fifth on the season with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Faulkner used a four-man scoring tandem to outdo the Toppers, with Jamon Moore leading with 22 points and Milan Skundric scoring 16. Nate Bradley had 13 points for Faulkner and Trace Hill chipped in 12.
The hot-handed Eagles (19-3, 4-7 SSAC) shot 52 percent from the floor, while Blue Mountain shot 35 percent.
"That slow start in the second half really hurt us," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We're still nursing some injuries and missing key guys in our lineup, so we're just trying to ride the storm out until we're healthy."
BMC (11-8, 4-7 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Thursday at home against Dalton State at 7:30 p.m.