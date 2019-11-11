HENDERSON, Tenn. • Freed-Hardeman women, the top team in the nation, beat Blue Mountain last Saturday 93-36.
K.J. White led Freed with 18 points on the night, followed by Chynia Brooks with 15.
Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.) and Karmen Payne (FR/Dennis, Miss.) both led the Lady Toppers with eight points each.
The Lady Lions would shoot 45 percent from the floor, connecting on eight threes. Blue Mountain shot 29 percent, hitting four threes.
Freed used its height to outrebound the young Topper team, shagging 37 total boards.
"Freed-Hardeman certainly deserves their number one ranking," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said. "It was a tough day for us. We just made too many mistakes. You can't give a team like that that kind of an advantage, because when you do, they capitalize on it. But we fought hard, didn't quit and kept battling and I was very proud of that from our team."
BMC (1-2) returned to action Tuesday at home, hosting NCAA DIII Mississippi University for Women.