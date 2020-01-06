BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. • No. 17 Stillman grabbed an SSAC road win here Saturday over Blue Mountain 90-67.
Stillman's high-powered offense saw them hit 16 threes in the win, led by Trey Petty who had 20 points.
Blue Mountain's Brandon Williams (SO/Dyersburg, Tenn.) led all scorers with 24 points, while also nailing 12-of-12 free throws in the loss, while Da'Juonta Ross (SR/Chattanooga, Tenn.) hit double figures in scoring for the sixth straight game with 18 points. Ross currently ranks 21st in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (3.0) and 26th in field goal percentage (58 Percent).
Blue Mountain would hit 11 threes of their own and, the Tigers would hold a 51-27 lead at the half.
The Toppers did outscore Stillman (9-2, 4-0 SSAC) in the second half 40-39, with Nathan Caldwell (SO/Hardin, Tenn.) hitting three 3-pointers for the Toppers.
Stillman got 22 points off turnovers, while Blue Mountain got 23.
"Stillman certainly deserves their ranking, and probably a lot better," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We went through a bad stretch in the first half and they took advantage of it."
Blue Mountain (9-3, 2-2 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Jan. 11 in Pulaski, Tenn. against Martin Methodist at 4 p.m.