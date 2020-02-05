PINE GROVE • Pine Grove put together a dominant first half last Friday in their last Div. 1-1A game of the regular season. The Panthers took a 23-point lead into the locker room at the half and went on to win 71-46 over Blue Mountain to secure the No. 2 seed heading into the Div. 1-1A Tournament next week.
The duo of sophomore Carson Rowland and freshman Jack Hudson were the difference makers in the first half for Pine Grove. The tandem combined for 17 of the Panthers' 21 first quarter points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, the first from Rowland and the second from Hudson, to end the first quarter up 21-9.
Blue Mountain's Jaden Hall connected on a 3-pointer to start the second quarter to cut the lead back to single digits but Hudson answered with his third 3-pointer of the first half to push the lead back to 12. The two teams traded baskets back-and-forth as the Cougars got back within eight after a layup from Rodney Morgan with 5:36 left on the clock.
That eight-point lead quickly turned into a 25-point lead after the Panthers pieced together a 17-0 run over the next four minutes. The run started with a pair of baskets from Mason Bullock and Rowland. Then, Rowland and Hudson each added another 3-pointer to their total before Bullock added his second bucket of the run. Senior Cade Wilder finished the run with five-straight points. Pine Grove led 45-22 at halftime.
The Panthers coasted through the second half building as much as a 30-point lead in the third quarter.
Rowland led all scorers with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Hudson added 16 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Wilder pitched in 14 points and Bullock added 10 points. For Blue Mountain, DeShawn Tyler led with 17 points and Hall pitched in 12 points.
The Panthers stand at 21-5 on the season and 8-2 in Div. 1-1A play. Pine Grove will enter the Div. 1-1A Tournament as the No. 2 seed, clinching a first round bye and an automatic playoff appearance.