PINE GROVE • Pine Grove celebrated senior night in between the girls and boys games against Hickory Flat last Friday night. The celebration picked back up following a 74-58 victory with Pine Grove ending the regular season with a dominant performance.
In the first half, senior Cade Wilder made the most of his night, scoring 21 points in the first half. Wilder began the game with a layup for the 2-0 lead, one that the Panthers never gave up. Later up 6-3, Wilder and freshman Jack Hudson combined for a 9-0 run behind a 3-pointer and putback from Hudson and a putback and jumper from Wilder for a 15-3 lead. Wilder capped off a 10-point first quarter with another offensive rebound putback as the Panthers took a 19-9 lead into the second period.
Hudson buried another 3-pointer to begin the second. After Hickory Flat split a pair from the line, Wilder finished an 8-1 run with five-straight points early in the quarter for a 27-10 lead.
Later in the second, Pine Grove held a 30-14 lead as four points from Wilder sparked a 17-3 run to close the quarter and put the Panthers ahead by 30 points at the break at 47-17.
In the second half, Pine Grove's leading scorer Carson Rowland got himself going with six-straight points on a 3-pointer and a basket plus the foul. Rowland scored 12 points in the third quarter to help the Panthers close the third quarter with a 65-34 lead.
The Rebels outscored Pine Grove 24-9 in the fourth quarter as the Panthers let off the pedal in the final eight minutes.
Wilder finished with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds, one point shy of his season-high when he scored 24 points in a win over North Pontotoc in the third game of the season. Rowland added 20 points in the blowout win. Hudson and senior Mason Bullock both pitched in 10 points apiece.
The Panthers finish the regular season at 23-5 and will enter this week's Div. 1-1A Tournament in Booneville as the No. 2 seed. Assuming a Falkner win over the 1-22 Thrasher Rebels on Tuesday, Pine Grove will face the Eagles for the fourth time this season with matchup set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m.