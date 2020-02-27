FULTON • Pine Grove boys could not buy a bucket in the first half. The opposite was true for Baldwyn as the Bearcats rode a hot start to knock out the Panthers.
Baldwyn connected on 10 treys to blow past Pine Grove, 70-45.
Baldwyn's Jacolby Williams got off to a great start inside the paint, shooting 4-for-4 in the first quarter to help the Bearcats build an 11-2 lead. With Williams being a force on the block, guard Gabe Richardson made his presence felt from the outside, hitting two 3-pointers, the last of which at the buzzer to send the Bearcats to the second quarter up 17-6.
Richardson's big night continued in the second with two more 3-pointers that sparked a 14-1 run and put the Panthers away early down 31-7 with 3:59 left in the first half. Baldwyn led 37-19 at halftime. Pine Grove's Carson Rowland 13 of his team-high 21 points in the first half.
Seniors Mason Bullock and Cade Wilder finished their high school careers with the loss to the Bearcats. Wilder pitched in 10 points in his final game.
The Panthers end their season at 27-7.