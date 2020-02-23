PINE GROVE • Carson Rowland is the engine behind Pine Grove’s success this season. Rowland poured in a game-high 27 points last Saturday, but his teammates carried the load down the stretch in a 66-64 win over Houlka.
Rowland fouled out with 2:46 left to go and Houlka’s star Da’Shun Berry scored on the next possession to tie the game at 58-58. Freshman Jack Hudson buried the go-ahead 3-pointer and was followed up by a layup from Cade Wilder with 52 seconds to build a five-point lead, sealing the win.
Wilder scored 16 points in the game.
Pine Grove will play Baldwyn in the Class 1A quarterfinals at ICC on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“Carson is a big part of what we do, but Cade and Mason (Bullock) both stepped up when we needed it,” said Pine Grove coach Jake Walker. “And Jack, for a ninth grader, has hit a ton of big shots for us this season.”
Rowland got going early with nine points in the first quarter and as the Wildcats went to a 2-3 zone to start the second, the Panthers buried three 3-pointers as they built as much as an eight-point lead. The Panthers led 33-28 at the half.
“It feels good knowing I don’t have to do it all by myself. I’ve got teammates that I can rely on,” Rowland stated. “Coach Walker drew up some good plays and I hit some shots early to get going but my teammates pulled through in the end.”
Houlka took its first lead in the second half at the 5:23 mark of the third and added to it for a 40-37 lead. Rowland answered with six points and an assist in part of an 8-0 run to help Pine Grove take a 47-46 lead into the fourth.
Houlka’s Dashun Berry finished with 23 points, of which 12 came in the fourth.
"This feels so good," Rowland said of the win. "We worked all summer for this. Everybody was in here at 6 o'clock in the morning working out everyday. It's paying off now. I couldn't be happier with how we are playing right now."
The Panthers' quarterfinals opponent, Baldwyn (16-12), pulled off a dramatic upset over H.W. Byers last Friday, 43-42 on three free throws as time expired. The Bearcats are playing some of their best basketball right now, which proves a stiff challenge for Pine Grove heading into Thursday's matchup.
"Grant (Goolsby) does a great job with them," said Walker. "Baldwyn is Baldwyn. Everybody knows that. If you're going to play Baldwyn, you know you're going to be in for a fight. I've been keeping up with them, they are playing really well right now. He's going to have a good game plan for us. I've got to do my homework and try to get us in the best position possible. I hope we show up and give it our best for four quarters because it's going to be a great challenge."
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Tied 58-58, Jack Hudson buried a 3-pointer for the go-ahead basket with 2:05 remaining.
Point Maker: Carson Rowland scored 16 of his 27 points in the second half while dealing with foul trouble.
Talking Point: “This group is a special group. They’ve bonded together and formed a unit and a team. It’s been special to watch.” – Pine Grove’s Walker