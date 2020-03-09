WALNUT • Pine Grove keeps finding ways to win baseball games and put that on display on Monday.
The Panthers (8-1) scraped their way to a 6-1 win in six innings over Walnut to win their eighth-straight game and second consecutive Tippah County Tournament.
Pine Grove struggled to find much success with their bats, mustering just three hits against Walnut's left-handed ace Riley Robinson. Despite the lack of hits, Panthers head coach Matt King liked the way his guys competed in the box.
"I challenged the guys to have good at-bats," said King. "I thought we did a decent job of not swinging at many balls. We were competitive with not great swings today and scored six runs to scrap out a win. That's kind of how it's been so far early in the year."
Pine Grove pitched Kyle Thrasher, who found trouble in the first inning as the Wildcats (4-7) loaded the bases with no outs. Thrasher settled in for three strikeouts to end the threat and dealt the remainder of the game, striking out five while giving up just one earned run on eight hits.
"That's how he is," King said of Thrasher. "I've watched him for three years now. He's just a gamer. No matter what, he is going to come out and compete."
Robinson got the Wildcats on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second for the 1-0 lead.
A leadoff walk to Pine Grove's Cason Jones in the top of the fourth proved costly as a two-out error sent Jones home to knot the game.
In the fifth, Pine Grove placed two runners in scoring position with two outs. Walnut elected to intentionally walk Jones to load the bases. Jacob Hopkins then drew a bases loaded walk followed by a hit-by-pitch that granted the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
Thrasher helped his cause with a 2-RBI single in the sixth and came around to score on a pair of errors in the same play for the 6-1 lead.
Walnut left 13 runners on base over the course of the game.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a catcher's interference aided in a two-run fifth inning that gave Pine Grove a 3-1 lead.
Big Stat: Panthers were granted eight free passes in the game with five walks and three hit-by-pitch.
Coach Speak: "We couldn't make plays when they needed to be made. Riley (Robinson) threw a great game. But we've just got to make plays behind him." - Walnut head coach Ben Wallis