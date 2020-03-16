BOONEVILLE • Pine Grove baseball continued their winning ways over spring break to stretch out their win-streak to nine games.
The Panthers used a four-run sixth inning last Thursday, March 12 to defeat Marshall Academy 6-5 at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament.
Pine Grove plated the game's first run on a RBI infield single from Carson Rowland to score Terrell Boyd, who led the third inning off with single.
The Patriots answered in their next at-bat. Pine Grove pitcher Cason Jones struggled with his command and hit the first two batters in the bottom of the third. A pair of one-out RBI singles lifted Marshall Academy to a 2-1 lead before Jones recorded the next two outs to get out of the jam.
Marshall Academy added on to their lead in the fifth with a two-out RBI triple deep into the left center gap for a 3-1 advantage.
In the top of the sixth, the resilient Panthers made their comeback. Jones drew a one-out walk followed by a single from Jacob Hopkins to place two on base for D.J. Smith. Smith ripped a RBI single into right field to cut the deficit to 3-2. The base hit prompted a pitching change for the Patriots but their defense failed their pitcher with an error to load the bases. After a strikeout put two outs on the board, catcher Gunnar Kirkman delivered the biggest hit of the day, a 3-RBI double into the right center gap to give Pine Grove a 5-3 lead.
Marshall Academy inched closer in the bottom half of the sixth with a RBI sacrifice fly but Cooper Rinehart closed out the inning in relief for the Panthers.
In the seventh, Kyle Thrasher started things off with a single but a hard hit line drive off the bat of Rowland resulted in an unfortunate double play. With two outs, Jones reached on a single and then stole second base, where Hopkins added an insurance run with a RBI single to score Jones for a 6-4 lead, needing just three outs to close the game.
The Patriots put a runner on with no outs after a Panther error and a two-out RBI single cut the lead to one before Rinehart closed the door with a strikeout looking to end the ball game.
Jones picked up the win by pitching five innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out seven Patriots. Rinehart pitched the final two innings for the save, giving up just two hits and one unearned run.
Kirkman led the Panthers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with his 3-RBI double. Hopkins also went 2-for-3 in the box with a RBI and a walk.
Pine Grove followed their game with Marshall Academy with another matchup with Alcorn Central. The Panthers plated three runs in the top of the first before a one hour and 13-minute lighting delay stopped the game. Pine Grove tacked on two more runs in the top of the second for a 5-0 lead before another delay following the close of the bottom of the second led to the game's cancellation.
The Panthers are 9-1 on the season.